MrStiven TC Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

MrStiven Tc is one of the most well-known Free Fire content creators in the world. The Colombian has a massive subscriber count of 8.39 million on YouTube. He also has 2.3 million followers on his Instagram handle.

MrStiven Tc has garnered 400k subscribers and 34.869 million views combined in the last 30 days.

This article looks at MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other information.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc’s lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has played 8602 squad games and has secured 2307 victories, maintaining a win rate of 26.81%. He racked up 29623 kills and 10286 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 4.71 and his headshot rate 34.72%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2481 matches and has won on 461 occasions, translating to a win rate of 18.58%. He has 9379 frags and 3165 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.64 and a headshot rate of 33.75%.

MrStiven Tc has also played 3772 solo games and has triumphed in 443 of them, making his win rate 11.74%. He has 12632 kills and 4668 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot rate of 36.95%.

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, MrStiven Tc has played 82 squad games and has triumphed in 20 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.39%. With a K/D ratio of 7.00 and a headshot rate of 62.21%, he has 434 kills and 270 headshots in these matches.

The content creator has won 9 of the 61 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 14.75%. He has 322 kills and 221 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 6.19 and a headshot rate of 68.63%.

MrStiven Tc has also played 4 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 17 kills and 13 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.25 and a headshot rate of 76.47%.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

MrStiven Tc’s YouTube channel

The first video on MrStiven Tc's YouTube channel was released in November 2017. He initially created content on Bullet Force but later switched to Garena Free Fire.

MrStiven Tc currently has 1197 videos on his YouTube channel, with 844 million views combined. Readers can tap here to visit the channel.

MrStiven Tc’s social media handles

To visit MrStiven Tc’s Instagram account, click here.

To visit MrStiven Tc’s Facebook account, click here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh