Frontal Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Frontal Gaming is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in Indonesia. He has over 11 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

As per Social Blade, his channel has gained 200k subscribers and 16.99 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Frontal Gaming’s YouTube information on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

This article takes a look at Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats and other information.

Also read: 3 best Android apps to get Free Fire diamonds after OB28 update

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 225009777.

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming’s lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming has played 12574 squad games and has secured 1696 victories, maintaining a win rate of 13.48%. He racked up 44511 kills and 11881 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 4.09 and his headshot rate 26.69%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 639 matches and has won on 94 occasions, translating to a win rate of 14.71%. He has 2801 kills and 617 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.14 and a headshot rate of 22.03%.

Frontal Gaming has also played 1076 solo games and has 153 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 14.21%. He bagged 4771 kills and 1004 headshots in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 5.17 and a headshot rate of 21.04%.

Also read: Alpha FF's Garena Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Ranked stats

Frontal Gaming’s ranked stats

Frontal Gaming has played 327 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 40 of them, translating to a win rate of 12.23%. With a K/D ratio of 4.47 and a headshot rate of 30.48%, he has 1283 kills and 391 headshots in these matches.

The YouTuber has also played 1 ranked duo match and 2 ranked solo games. However, he is yet to secure a win or a kill in both modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Frontal Gaming’s YouTube channel

The first Free Fire video on Frontal Gaming's YouTube channel was posted over three years ago. He currently has 496 videos on his channel, with over 881 million views combined.

Readers can click here to visit Frontal Gaming’s YouTube channel.

Frontal Gaming’s social media handles

To visit Frontal Gaming’s Instagram account, click here.

To visit Frontal Gaming’s Facebook account, click here.

Also read: 3 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono and Andrew for Clash Squad Season 7

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh