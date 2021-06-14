Rishi Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Rishi Agrawal is a renowned figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He makes videos related to various aspects of the game on his YouTube channel, called “Rishi Gaming.”

The content creator rose to prominence in the last year, with his YouTube channel going from having 331k subscribers to 3.34 million subscribers in that period (over 900% growth).

This article takes a look at Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details like the YouTube channel.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 557371238.

Lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming’s lifetime stats

Rishi Gaming has played 7758 squad matches and has won on 1392 occasions, making his win rate 17.94%. He has 17792 kills and 5576 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.79 and a headshot rate of 31.34%.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2424 games and has secured 215 victories, translating to a win rate of 8.86%. With a K/D ratio of 2.23 and a headshot rate of 30.79%, he has 4937 kills and 1520 headshots in this mode.

Rishi Gaming has also played 1875 solo matches and has triumphed in 89 of them, making his win rate 4.74%. He has 3051 kills and 1068 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.71 and a headshot rate of 35.00%.

Ranked stats

Rishi Gaming’s ranked stats

Rishi Gaming has played 67 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 18 of them, translating to a win rate of 26.86%. He racked up 289 kills and 72 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 5.90 and his headshot rate 24.91%.

The content creator has also played 18 ranked duo matches but is yet to register a win. He has 29 kills and 8 headshots in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.61 and a headshot rate of 27.59%.

Rishi Gaming is yet to play a ranked solo game this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Rishi Gaming’s YouTube channel

The oldest stream on Rishi Gaming's YouTube channel was released in November 2018. He initially made content related to Clash of Clans but later switched to Free Fire.

Rishi Gaming currently has 423 videos on his YouTube channel, with 366 million views combined. Readers can tap here to check it out.

Rishi Gaming’s social media handles

To visit Rishi Gaming’s Instagram account, click here.

To join Rishi Gaming’s Discord server, click here.

