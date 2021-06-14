Top 5 least expensive Garena Free Fire characters of all time

Characters play an essential role in Free Fire, and having the right ones can be extremely helpful to get the Booyah. Developers are constantly introducing new characters to the game, broadening the overall selection of options available to players with each update.

It has been announced in the patch notes of OB28’s new update that a character called D-Bee will be added soon, although it is unclear when this will happen.

Listed below are five characters that are available for the lowest price in Free Fire’s in-game store.

Inexpensive characters in Free Fire

1) Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Price: 2000 Gold

Kelly boasts an incredible ability named “Dash,” which increases the sprinting speed of the players by 1% at the initial level. When leveled up to the max, the rise in the sprinting speed is 6%.

In addition to that, players can obtain the awakened version of the character named Kelly “The Swift” by completing awakening missions.

2) Andrew

Andrew in Free Fire

Price: 2000 Gold

Andrew possesses an ability called “Armor Specialist,” which decreases the vest durability loss by 2%. It increases to 12% at the character’s maximum level. Similar to Kelly, there is an awakened version of Andrew as well that the users can obtain.

3) Ford

Ford in Free Fire

Price: 2000 Gold

The next character on this list is Ford, who has a skill called Iron Will. It reduces damage by 4% while the players are outside the Safe Zone. At the maximum level of the character, the same is increased to 24%.

4) Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire

Price: 2000 Gold

Olivia is another character in Free Fire that players can purchase for a price of 2000 Gold. Using her ability, players will be revived with an extra 30 HP. This enhances with the level and becomes 70 at the highest one.

5) Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire

Price: 2000 Gold

Nikita is the last one on this list who has an ability called “Firearms Expert.” It reloads the submachine guns swiftly by 4%. And the SMGs reload faster by 24% at character level 6, i.e., max.

Steps to purchase them

Step 1: Players need to open Free Fire and tap the “Store” icon

Step 2: Next, they must click on the “Characters” tab and select the desired option.

A dialog box would appear asking them to confirm the purchase

Step 3: Users should then click on the “Purchase” button. A dialogue box would appear asking them to confirm the process.

Upon doing so, the characters will be purchased in Free Fire.

