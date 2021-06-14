Top 5 ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire OB28 version

There are many premium items available in Free Fire, such as costumes and characters, and diamonds are the key to acquiring all of them. However, there is a price for obtaining the valuable currency, and players are required to spend real money to do so.

Many users cannot afford diamonds, and therefore they look for various methods to acquire them for free. Listed below are a few ways to attain Free Fire's in-game currency at no cost.

What are the best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire?

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Opinion Rewards is a reward-based program of Google (Image via Google Play Store)

Diamonds can be earned for free via Google Opinion Rewards. Through this rewards-based program, players can earn Play Credits/Balance by completing short and simple surveys. Eventually, they can be used to buy diamonds directly from Free Fire.

This app has received over 50 million downloads and has been rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store. Click here to visit the application's Play Store page.

2) GPT applications

Poll Pay is a Get Paid To application that can also be used (Image via Poll Pay)

GPT applications can also be utilized by players. In them, users must complete tasks like surveys. And later, they can cash out their earnings via various methods, depending on their countries.

In a way, these earnings can be used to buy Free Fire diamonds. Some of the most popular applications are Poll Pay and Easy Rewards.

3) Events

Multiple events are introduced by developers of Free Fire on "Booyah!," which is an app created by Garena for gaming content. Players are usually required to submit clips in order to take part in events where diamonds are sometimes one of the rewards offered.

At the moment, there are a number of events with Amazon gift cards as prizes.

4) Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Giveaways on YouTube

There are many YouTube channels and Instagram pages that regularly host giveaways. And if players turn out to be lucky, they can get their hands on some in-game currency for free.

Apart from that, a few of the Custom Rooms have diamonds among the rewards for players who emerge victoriously.

5) GPT websites

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT website that is used by thousands (Image via Swagbucks)

Another method that is quite popular among players is GPT, i.e., Get Paid To websites. They are similar to GPT applications.

There are several GPT sites on the internet, including Swagbucks, PrizeRebel, and YSense. Users must complete offers like quizzes and surveys, and then they can later redeem various rewards like gift cards and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu