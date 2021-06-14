Merciless Necromancer bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire offers a comprehensive list of cosmetic items that are much sought after. Even though they do not affect the gameplay, players are eager to acquire them. These items can be obtained from several sources, including the in-game store and more.

Events are regularly added to Free Fire, and most of them have loads of different items for users to relish. Today, a new one made its way into the game, providing players with an opportunity to receive the Merciless Necromancer bundle.

Details about the Merciless Necromancer bundle in Free Fire

The Merciless Spin in Free Fire

The Merciless Necromancer bundle has been made available in the “Merciless Spin,” running between June 14th and June 20th.

In the event, players have to spin the wheel to obtain the costume bundle. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, whereas 5 of them are priced at 90 diamonds.

A special spin worth 40 diamonds has also been made available, which provides gamers with a triple chance of getting the grand prize. It is worth noting that they aren’t guaranteed to receive the bundle in a given number of spins.

Rules of the event

There are three milestone/stage rewards that users will obtain for completing a given number of spins:

2x Gold Royale Voucher - 1 spin 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers - 10 spins 3x Cube Fragments - 30 spins

Here’s the complete prize pool of the event

Merciless Necromancer Bundle Weapon Royale Voucher Night Panther Box Phantom P90 Box Cube Fragment Dangerous Game (Emote) Deadly Bat Gun Box AUG- Cyber Bounty Hunter (3D) Diamond Royale Voucher Evil Enchanted Badge

Here are the steps on how the players can access this event in Free Fire:

Step 1: After opening the game, they can press the “Calendar” icon.

Step 2: Next, users must tap on the “News” tab and click on the “Merciless Spin” option.

Click on the “Go To” button

Step 3: Players have to finally tap on the “Go To” button.

