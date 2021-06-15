How to get a free legendary emote in Free Fire today (June 15th)

Emotes are a unique aspect present in most games, and Free Fire is no exception. Players in Free Fire can spend diamonds to acquire them from the in-game shop. Events are another method that can be used to procure emotes.

Developers periodically collaborate with various prominent companies to bring in themed content. After the Free Fire x McLaren collaboration, the Win and Chill legendary emote and McLaren P1 - Helios (Car skin) were added as part of the top-up event.

This article shares a guide on how users can get the legendary emote for free.

Also read: Aditech's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

A step-by-step guide to getting a free legendary emote via the top-up event in Free Fire

The McLaren Top Up event will conclude today, i.e., June 15th

Today is the last day of the McLaren Top Up event, which commenced on June 8th. In the event, players have an opportunity to get their hands on the exclusive “McLaren P1 - Helios” car skin and “Win and Chill” emote.

However, to do so, they must purchase 200 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

Below are the steps that players can follow to top up diamonds in Free Fire:

Step 1: Once players open Free Fire, they should tap on the “Diamond” icon as shown in the given picture:

Players will have to click on the "Diamond" icon

Step 2: The various top-up options will appear, choose the required one and make the payment via the desired method.

Users must select the required top-up option

Step 3: After the purchase has been successfully processed, diamonds will be credited to the players' Free Fire accounts.

Upon purchasing the required number of diamonds, players can head to the “Event” tab and tap the “McLaren Top Up” option. They will find a “Claim” button beside the respective reward.

Note: In a way, the emote is free as players can acquire it by purchasing a given number of diamonds. However, they’d have to spend real money to buy diamonds.

Also read: Top 5 least expensive Garena Free Fire characters of all time

Edited by Shaheen Banu