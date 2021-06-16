5 things to know about Free Fire redeem codes before using them

Developers of Free Fire are quite regular about adding new content to the game. They also periodically introduce various cosmetics, including costume bundles, emotes, and more, which players can acquire using diamonds.

Spending money on diamonds isn’t always possible, and users look for free methods. Redeem codes are among the ways that players can put to use for doing so.

A lot of the newer players are not aware of the redeem codes in Free Fire. This article is a detailed guide that provides them with all the things they require to know about the codes.

Things to know about Free Fire redeem codes

1) Redemption site

A website has been set up by Garena specifically for the redeem codes. Therefore, all the codes can only be claimed by the players via the official Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire.

Players can click here to get redirected to the website.

2) Expiry

The error message pops-up on the screens of the players

Each redeem code has its expiry, after which players wouldn’t be able to use it. Therefore, players must be utilizing the codes as soon as possible.

The notice on the Rewards Redemption Site reads the following:

Please note redemption expiration date. Any expired codes cannot be redeemed.

Also read: Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

3) Server Restriction

Server restrictions are also present on the redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Aside from the expiry, redeem codes in Free Fire have a server restriction as well. The code only functions for the respective server that it has been released for. Players from other countries will be encountering this error when they try to use them:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

4) Log in and guest accounts

Players have to login on to the official Rewards Redemption Site

Users must log in using the method that they have used to bind their Free Fire accounts. They are:

Facebook

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Google

Twitter

Meanwhile, another thing that must be noted for utilizing redeem codes is that guest accounts do not work. Players are required to bind their accounts to any of the respective platforms available if they wish to use them.

Also read: How to get a free legendary emote in Free Fire today (June 15th)

5) Duration

Items get sent to the Free Fire accounts of the players in 24 hours (Image via Free Fire)

After a successful redemption, a message pops up on the players' screens, which reads out the rewards they will be getting. It also states that the items will be sent to the respective Free Fire account within 24 hours.

Also read: How to get free room cards in Free Fire after OB28 update

Edited by Srijan Sen