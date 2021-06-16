Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, annual income, and YouTube channel details revealed

Sujan Mistri, aka Gyan Sujan, is a renowned figure in the Indian Free Fire community. His YouTube channel, “Gyan Gaming,” currently boasts a subscriber count of 10.3 million.

In the last 30 days, Gyan Gaming has gained 610k subscribers and 108.98 million views.

This article takes a look at Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, earnings, stats and other details.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan’s lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 18171 squad games and has triumphed in 6529 of them, making his win rate 35.93%. He has 63644 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.47.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2135 matches and has secured 496 victories, translating to a win rate of 23.23%. He eliminated 5817 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.55 in this mode.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1386 solo games and has won on 159 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 11.47%. With a K/D ratio of 1.90, he has 2331 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan’s ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 232 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 84 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 36.20%. He racked up 1429 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.66 in this mode.

The YouTuber has won 1 of the 2 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 50.00%. He has 12 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 12.00.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1 ranked solo match but is yet to secure a victory or a kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s earnings

Gyan Sujan’s earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Gyan Sujan’s monthly earnings are between $27.2K and $435.9K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is in the range of $327K and $5.2 million.

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel

The oldest stream on Gyan Sujan's YouTube channel was released back in January 2018. He initially created content related to Clash of Clans but later switched to Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Sujan’s YouTube channel currently has 1923 videos and 1.34 billion combined views. Readers can click here to check it out.

Gyan Sujan’s social media handles

Here are the links to Gyan Sujan's social media handles:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

