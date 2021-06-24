Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, channel views and more in June 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar, also known as Sooneeta, is a popular figure in the Free Fire community.

She creates videos related to Free Fire on her YouTube channel, which has 4.09 million subscribers. The content creator has accumulated over 2 million subscribers and 200 million views over the past year.

Sooneeta is also a professional esports athlete for Team Lava.

This article takes a look at Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and other information.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296. His stats as of June 24th are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta’s lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 21074 squad matches and has won on 4823 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 22.88%. She has 50849 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1899 duo games and has triumphed in 292 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.37%. She bagged 3440 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.14 in this mode.

Sooneeta has won 63 of the 887 solo matches that she has played, making her win rate 7.10%. With a K/D ratio of 1.67, she has 1378 kills in these matches.

Also read: 3 best Free Fire character combinations to get easy Booyah in Clash Squad Season 7

Ranked stats

Sooneeta’s ranked stats

Sooneeta has played 748 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 172 victories, translating to a win rate of 22.99%. She racked up 2936 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.10 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 7 ranked duo games and has 2 Booyahs to her name, making her win rate 28.57%. She has 32 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.40.

Sooneeta has played 2 ranked solo matches but is yet to secure a victory. She killed 3 enemies at a K/D ratio of 1.50 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Sooneeta's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta’s estimated monthly earnings are between $1.7K and $27.2K. Meanwhile, her yearly income is said to be in the range of $20.4K and $326.9K.

Also read: Free Fire rewards redemption site for Redeem Codes: All you need to know about FF rewards

Sooneeta’s YouTube channel and overall views

Sooneeta has been creating content on YouTube since September 2018. She currently has 664 videos on her channel, with 316 million views combined. She has gained 90k subscribers and 6.81 million views in the last 30 days.

Readers can click here to visit Sooneeta's YouTube channel.

Sooneeta’s social media handles

Here are the links to Sooneeta's social media handles:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Facebook Page: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earning, India rank, and more in June 2021

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh