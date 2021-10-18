5 most popular pet skins in Free Fire (2021)

Free Fire is a well-known name in the battle royale gaming industry. The game has gained millions of fans worldwide. Players get an exhilarating gaming experience thanks to HD quality graphics and astonishing in-game elements like pets, characters, and upgradable weapon skins.

Pets have recently become a beloved aspect of the game. Users can equip various pets with interesting abilities and can also upgrade them. To customize them, gamers can purchase cool-looking pet skins from the shop.

Five awesome pet skins to own in Free Fire (2021)

5) Hellfire Falcon

The Hellfire pet skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Hellfire Falcon's skin looks very mesmerizing at first glance with its bright yellow and orange flames. It makes the pet more cool-looking, and players can show it off among their friends and teammates.

The in-game description for the skin reads:

"Reborn and come back stronger!"

4) Sakura Ottero

The Sakura Ottero pet skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Sakura Ottero skin is also a very famous pet skin in Free Fire. It is one of the cutest options in the game, making it very popular.

The skin is pink with special animation effects. It costs 699 diamonds in the store section of the title.

The in-game description for the skin reads:

"Gentle and adorable, the hallmarks of an otter"

3) Valentine's Fox

The Valentine's Fox pet skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Valentine's Fox skin is the most sought-after pet skin among players who have unlocked this pet. It has beautiful glowing animation coming from its neck and tail.

The in-game description for the skin reads:

"You'll never miss someone if you are alone to begin with"

2) HipHop Panda

HipHop Panda pet skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

HipHop Panda is another popular pet skin for Free Fire users. It looks ideal on this pet as he wears a blue outfit with a gold chain. Gamers can purchase this skin for 699 diamonds.

The in-game description for the skin reads:

"Rapping Panda is the best Panda, you feel me?"

1) Skull Panda

The Skull Panda pet skin in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Skull Panda pet skin is probably the most popular in the Free Fire community. Players who own this pet love to use this cosmetic to make him look cooler.

The skin costs 299 diamonds and is one of the cheapest Panda skins in the shop.

The in-game description for the skin reads:

"Remember me. I am coming for you!"

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

