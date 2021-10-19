Top 5 coolest Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is one of the most popular titles in the battle royale category. The game offers lots of interesting elements like pets, characters, upgradable weapons, and grenades.

Gloo Wall is a special type of grenade used to build cover in open areas. Players can equip these Gloo Wall grenades around the map, in drops, and from bounty tokens.

This article will discuss the top five coolest Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max: 5 of the coolest Gloo Wall skins

5) Death Guardian Gloo Wall

Death Guardian Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

The Death Guardian Gloo Wall is one of the rarest and coolest Gloo Walls in Free Fire Max. The skin is owned by very few players in the game.

Its advantage is that the Gloo Walls become bigger and broader. It helps players to get extra cover from enemy bullets.

4) Cobra Strike Gloo Wall

Cobra Strike Gloo Wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Cobra Strike Gloo Wall is another cool skin for players in Free Fire Max. The skin offers a furious look with a cobra-like structure on the front side of the Gloo Wall. Currently, it is not available for players to purchase from the store section of the game.

3) Blood Hockey Gloo Wall

Blood Hockey Gloo Wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Blood Hockey Gloo Wall also offers an astonishing look with its red blood color and the skull painted on it. The skin is owned by a large chink of players as it was available as an Elite Pass reward in 2019. The skull made the skin more popular, and lots of players are still using the skin as their primary Gloo Wall skin.

2) Taunting Dino Gloo Wall

Taunting Dino Gloo Wall skin (Image via Garena)

Taunting Dino Gloo Wall is a green-colored skin in Free Fire Max with a significant look. The skin has a small dino face on its front side which makes it look magnificent. The Gloo Wall also has a scripture that reads:

"Ha! Hit meeeeee!"

1) Swordsman Legend Gloo Wall

Swordsman Legend Gloo Wall skin (Image via Garena)

The Swordsman Legend Gloo Wall is the coolest in Free Fire Max. The skin has vibrant colors and glowing animation, which makes it very eye-catching.

Players are eagerly waiting for the skin to come back into the game. Previously, players were able to get it for free by doing a top-up of 500 diamonds.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

