Top 5 coolest emotes in Free Fire Max as of October 2021

Free Fire Max is the newly launched battle royale title by Garena. The game is targeted towards players who want a more premium Free Fire gaming experience. The developers have introduced various features to make the overall gameplay more user-friendly.

Emotes are a fun way of interacting and engaging with teammates, and there are lots of interesting emotes available for players to choose from in the store.

This article lists out the top five coolest emotes in Free Fire Max as of October 2021.

Best emotes in Free Fire Max (October 2021)

5) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Moon Flip is one of the coolest emotes in Free Fire Max. Players can make their characters do an amazing backflip by clicking on the Moon Flip emote. The only con of the emote is its short duration. The cost of this emote in the store is 399 diamonds.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

4) Bring It On!

Bring It On emote in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

The Bring It On! emote is one of the most sought-after emotes in Free Fire Max. Players love to use this emote in the lobby and matches. The emote is mostly used by players to tease opponents in the game.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Bring on the challenge!"

3) Challenge On

Challenge On emote in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Challenge On is another cool emote that players can use with their friends. Upon using this emote, the character shows off some impressive dance moves. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds in the store section of Free Fire Max.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"My dance looks funny? Nope. It's all in the music!"

2) Mind It!

Mind It emote in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

The Mind It! emote is the latest addition to the emotes collection in the title. Upon using the emote, the character exhibits some party moves and wears a pair of sunglasses. The emote is available at the top-up event for players.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Wearing them 24/7 is the new trend."

1) Shimmy

Shimmy emote in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

The Shimmy emote not only has the funniest moves but also has a good duration. Players can show off this emote to others by purchasing it for 399 diamonds in the shop.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Envy me but you can't be me."

