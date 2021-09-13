How to get free diamonds in Free Fire and purchase name change card

To change the nickname in Free Fire, players must either use diamonds or name change cards. Obtaining the latter also demands the expenditure of in-game currency, so diamonds are pretty-much necessary for altering the name.

Users must exchange a total of 200 guild tokens and 39 diamonds to receive a name change card. Since the in-game currency isn’t free, users are compelled to seek alternate means of obtaining it.

Methods to get free diamonds in Free Fire for name change card

3) BOOYAH!: Participating in events on the BOOYAH! app is a fantastic way to receive various rewards, which sometimes feature diamonds. Users should remember that they will have to bind their Free Fire accounts to this application.

2) GPT apps and websites: GPT (GetPaidTo) apps and websites are another attractive option for players, and they have to complete offers, including surveys, quizzes and more. Later, gamers can redeem rewards, including gift cards. Swagbucks, YSense, Poll Pay, and Easy Rewards are a few examples.

1) Google Opinion Rewards: Google Opinion Rewards is a popular app by Google, and it provides users with Play Credits/Balance upon completing surveys. Once they have accumulated an adequate amount of Credits, diamonds can be purchased directly in-game. Users are recommended to wait for super-airdrops as they provide massive discounts.

Step-by-step guide on getting a name change card in Free Fire

As stated earlier, redeeming a name change card demands 200 guild tokens and 39 diamonds:

Step 1: Users need to head to the in-game store by clicking on the “Store” icon on the lobby screen's left side.

Step 2: Subsequently, they should tap on the redeem section and click on the “Guild Token” tab.

The name change card costs 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players finally have to find the “name change card” and press the “Exchange” option.

Also Read

After confirming the process, the name change card will be purchased, and they can use it to change their IGNs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer