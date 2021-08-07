Top 5 ways to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire after 4th Anniversary update

Free Fire's developers are constantly adding new and exclusive items, such as costumes, skins, and more. Diamonds, the in-game currency, are required by the players if they wish to purchase them.

However, it is not free, and gamers must pay real money if they wish to acquire diamonds. Spending money on a game isn't a possibility for most players, which leads to them to look for alternative methods of obtaining Free Fire diamonds for free.

Best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire after OB29 update (4th anniversary)

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the best method that can be utilized to obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost. After completing short and straightforward surveys, gamers are provided Play Credits on this application.

Players can use these credits to purchase in-game currency from the top-up center present in Free Fire. They may also keep an eye out for super airdrops, which provide them with a significant discount on diamonds.

2) Giveaways

Giveaways are another excellent method that provides users a chance to get this in-game currency. Generally, these are held by YouTubers and certain pages on social media platforms.

They directly top-up Free Fire diamonds into the accounts of the winners. Even though winning them is not assured, participation in giveaways still provides an opportunity.

3) "BOOYAH!" application

Many events are hosted in the "BOOYAH!" application. Free Fire diamonds are frequently one of the prizes in them.

For example, the "watch to win" event offers participants prizes in exchange for watching the videos/streams for a specified amount of time. There are also other events where players must post their videos and satisfy specific conditions to participate and be eligible to win free diamonds.

4) Swagbucks

There are many GPT (GetPaidTo) websites available on the internet, with Swagbucks being one of the most well-known options. They are asked to complete offers such as installing applications, doing quizzes, and completing surveys.

After that, they can cash out their earnings via the various methods offered on the website (depending on the user's country).

Other websites, such as YSense and Prize Rebel, can also be utilized by the players.

5) Mistplay

Gamers can make use of the Mistplay application to have a chance at getting Free Fire diamonds. In this application, players receive units (points) for participating in games. The more games that they play, the higher the number of points they will attain.

Tons of different rewards and prizes like gift cards are available for redemption after users accumulate a specific number of points. Items that they withdraw can then be used to purchase in-game currency.

Apart from this, players can also try out GPT applications like Poll Pay and Easy Rewards.

