How to get free FF rewards in Free Fire today

Free Fire users look forward to new events since they are a fantastic way to get free unique cosmetic items. The game's developers rarely let them down since they routinely introduce new events that keep users engaged in the game and offer numerous freebies.

There have been several new events recently that give players free items. With the fourth-anniversary celebrations approaching, they can expect plenty of additional events.

Free rewards in Free Fire

1) Login Rewards – One out of four rewards

Users can choose only one of the four rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire achieved one billion downloads on the Google Play Store. To celebrate the occasion, the developers added a new event after the OB29 update on August 4th. It offers players the opportunity to obtain one of the four rewards for free just by signing in before August 8th, 2021. The available ones consist of:

Mr Shark backpack

Egg Grenade

Lightning Strike surfboard

5x Weapon Royale Voucher

Players can head to the Events > Claim Rewards > select four rewards and press the claim button.

2) Lone Wolf 1v1 - Vouchers

Lone Wolf (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire OB29 fourth anniversary update introduced the much-awaited Lone Wolf game mode. The 1v1 mode is played on the Iron Cage map and lets users select the weapon of their choice. Players can obtain numerous rewards by playing a given number of matches in this new game mode until August 9th, 2021.

The specifics are as follows:

Three matches in a new mode: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Five matches in a new mode: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Ten matches in a new mode: 1x Incubator Voucher

Players can head to the Lone Wolf 1v1 section of the events tab to collect the corresponding rewards after playing the matches.

3) Top up event – Backpack and Surfboard

Destiny Top up events provides 2 rewards - one backpack and another surfboard (Image via Free Fire)

A top up event is added every other week to Free Fire. Garena added: 'Destiny Top Up,' which offers two exclusive cosmetic items.

Players stand a chance to get Destiny Guardian Skyboard and Destiny Guardian Backpack by purchasing a total of 500 diamonds. Users will have the opportunity to get their hands on exclusive cosmetics by August 11th.

Note: The rewards presented in the top up event are technically free since players do not need to spend the purchased diamonds. However, they must use real money to get the in-game currency that can be used later.

