How to get free Mr Shark backpack, Egg Grenade, and Lightning Strike surfboard in Free Fire OB29 update

Free Fire has accomplished countless milestones throughout the last few years. It has cemented itself as one of the most famous battle royale games available on the mobile segment.

The game just added another feather to its crown by surpassing the 1 billion download milestone on the Google Play Store. Garena has announced plans to host many unique activities to commemorate the occasion that will coincide with the fourth-anniversary celebrations.

A new event has been added after the Free Fire OB29 update, which gives players the chance to acquire one exclusive reward for free.

Free Mr Shark backpack, Egg Grenade, and more rewards in Free Fire OB29 update

Egg Grenade skin in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Garena has just introduced a new event called "Claim Reward" to celebrate the one billion downloads from the Google Play Store. The list of items up for grabs included in this event are:

Mr Shark backpack

Egg Grenade

Lightning Strike surfboard

5x Weapon Royale Voucher

Lightning Strike surfboard is also available (Image via Free Fire)

Players will need to sign into Free Fire between August 4th, 2021, and August 8th, 2021, to be eligible to claim them. Consequently, people should not hold back on this fantastic opportunity that the developers have given since all that is needed is a simple login.

Steps to claim the rewards

You can follow these steps to get one of the four items for free.

You should click the calendar icon on the right-hand side of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You must open Garena Free Fire and select the event section by tapping the calendar icon.

Next, are required to select 'Claim Reward' under the events tab (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, select 'Claim Reward' under the events tab.

Step 3: You have to select one of the four items of your choice.

You should click confirm button to verify your selection. (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You have to click the claim button. A dialog box will appear asking users to verify their selection. Tap on the confirm button to get the reward.

Users should select the reward carefully as they will not change the section after obtaining the item.

Edited by Srijan Sen