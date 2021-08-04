Free Fire 4th Anniversary update servers now open: All you need to know about the latest OB29 update

The Free Fire OB29 update was released today, August 4th, and players are overjoyed with its arrival. Now, they have an opportunity to try out several new features that have been implemented by the developers, such as a new mode, weapon, and more.

As with the earlier updates, the game's servers were shut down for maintenance while all new features were integrated into the game. After a long period of time, they are up and running, and gamers can now enjoy playing the latest iteration of Free Fire on their mobile devices.

Free Fire servers are back online

Players can enjoy playing Free Fire as the servers are now online (Image via Free Fire)

As previously stated, the Free Fire servers are now fully operational following the completion of maintenance that began at 9:30 a.m. IST (GMT +5:30). Players can log in to their accounts and start playing their favorite battle royale game.

However, the new Gold Royale and Clash Squad Season 8 will start tomorrow - August 5th.

Here are a few of the key features of this update:

New characters – Dimitri and Thiva

New mode - Lone Wolf

New weapon – AC80

Changes in Clash Squad

Grenade range - Training grounds

Character balancing - Jota, Luqueta, Shani and Alvaro

Lobby Rework

Weapon balancing

Readers can check out the complete list of features in the patch notes by clicking here.

The new patch is now live (Image via Free Fire)

If the gamers have not yet downloaded the update, they can do so by following the procedure outlined below:

Step 1: Search for Garena Free Fire after opening the Google Play Store application.

Step 2: Several results will display; select the most appropriate one and then click "Update."

Step 3: The update will begin soon, and gamers will enjoy the Free Fire OB29 update once it is completed.

This update can also be downloaded through the use of APK and OBB files. To view the guide for the same, click on this link.

