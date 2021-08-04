Free Fire OB29 update: APK+OBB download links for Android devices

Free Fire OB29 update has now been pushed out, and Android users may download the new version from Google Play Store. The update’s size is around 453 MB and may vary slightly depending on the device.

It adds two new characters while modifying the existing ones to offer balanced gameplay. In addition to this, a fascinating Lone Wolf mode will be introduced with a particular Iron Cage map. Players using Android devices may now install the Free Fire OB29 update via the APK and OBB files.

How to download Free Fire OB29 using APK and OBB file

Free Fire OB29 APK - Click here

Free Fire OB29 OBB - Click here

You need both the APK and OBB files given above to update to the Free Fire OB29 version. The size of the individual APK and OBB files are around 50 MB and 570 MB. You should check that adequate space is available on your phone before downloading them.

Step 1: First, you have to download both given files from the links provided above.

Step 2: After completing the download, you should enable the "Install from unknown source" if this has not been toggled on earlier.

Step 3: Next, you should install the APK file. You must not open the game once the installation is complete.

Step 4: You need to paste the OBB file to this directory: Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

Suppose there isn't a folder with the name listed above. Then you can carefully create one yourself. Once the file has been copied, the installation is complete.

Note: Even after downloading the Free Fire OB29 update, the game will remain inaccessible until the servers are online after the maintenance break. According to the post published by Free Fire, its end time is August 4th, at 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

If gamers encounter an error message while installing the APK file of the game, stating that 'there was an error parsing the package.' They can then redownload the APK file again and follow the steps listed above.

Key patch notes

New characters: Thiva and Dimitri.

New pet: Sensei Tig.

New gun: AC80.

Character balances: Jota, Alvaro, Shani and Luqueta.

New mode - Lone Wolf.

Weapon nerfs and buffs.

You can click here to read more about it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer