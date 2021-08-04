Free Fire OB29 update full patch notes: New characters, Sensei Tig pet, weapon, 4th-anniversary date, and more

The Free Fire OB29 patch notes are finally out, and players can now look at the new features they will be able to try out. Tons of new content has been added to the game, including two characters, a pet, character balancing, and more.

The OB29 update is likely to be released soon. However, even after downloading the update, users will not be able to access the game until the maintenance ends at around 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

Free Fire OB29 update patch notes

Below are all the patch notes for the Free Fire OB29 update:

New mode - Lone Wolf

A new mode will be available in Free Fire on August 5th at 14:00 (GMT+8). Map – Iron Cage.

Changes in Clash Squad

Rank Season 8

Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8 will start on August 5th.

Players will receive ‘Golden AN94’ for achieving a rank of Gold III and above.

Item request

New Feature Available in Casual and Ranked Clash Squad games.

Requested items directly added to the inventory.

Backpack

Players can carry backpacks in Clash Squad mode.

Battle Royale

Rank points adjustment

Ranking up difficult adjustment and increased in rank points output in a game.

FF tokens

Optimized HUD display and token count will be displayed inside backpack menu.

Training Grounds

Grenade range

New grenade range added to the Training Grounds to practice grenades.

Characters and pets

New character – Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat.

Effect: Creates a 3.5m healing zone. Inside, users and allies recover 3HP/s. When downed, users and allies can self-recover to get up. Lasts for 10/11/12/13/14/15s, CD 85/80/75/70/65/60s.

New character – Thiva

Ability: Vital Vibes.

Effect: Rescue (help-up) speed increases by 5/8/11/14/17/20%. Upon a successful rescue, user recovers 15/20/25/30/35/40 HP in 5s.

Jota

Ability: Sustained Raids

Reworked effect: When using guns, hitting an enemy recovers some HP for the user, knocking down an enemy recovers 10/12/14/16/18/20% maximum HP for the user.

Luqueta

Ability: Hat Trick.

Improved effect: Every kill increases the max HP 10/13/16/19/22/25, up to 35 -> 50.

Shani

Ability: Gear Recycle.

Improved effect: Restore 10/12/15/19/24/30% armor durability after every kill. Extra durability can upgrade your armor up to level 3.

Alvaro

Ability: Art of Demolition.

Improved effect: Explosive weapon damage increases by 10/12/14/16/18/20%.

New pet – Sensei Tig

Skill – Nimble Ninja.

Effect: Reduces the duration of enemies’ man-marking skills.

New weapon and balance

New weapon – AC80

Base Damage: 50.

Rate of Fire: 0.45.

Magazine: 10.

Attachments: Muzzle, Grip, Stock.

Piercing Shots — every second damage dealt with the AC80 will deal extra damage.

M4A1 (X/Y/Z)

M4A1 can now be upgraded by using the M4 Chip.

Stats adjustment

UZI

Minimum Damage: +8%.

Magazine: +2.

Effective Range: +10%.

XM8

Rate of Fire: +10%.

Recoil: +5%.

SPAS12

Added Muzzle and Scope attachment slot.

Range: +15%.

Vector

Range: +5%.

Movement Speed: +10%.

M1887

Armor Penetration: -6%.

Range: -8%.

Rate of Fire: -5%.

Special attachments

Shotgun Muzzle.

SMG Muzzle.

AR Magazine.

Attachment improvements and nerfs

Effective range increase for the MP40, P90, Thompson, Vector, and MP5 with SMG Muzzle.

Muzzle Attachment — Reduced the effective range provided by Muzzles on the SGs and SMGs.

Double Magazine — Magazine Size: +40%.

Decoy grenade

It will now generate sound and be revealed on the mini-map once players deploy it.

Gameplay and system

Lobby Rework.

Drag to Sprint.

Fire Pass missions.

Optimizations and bug fixes

Changed the model of the SMG ammunition, so it matches its symbol.

Ammo types that cannot be utilized will now be displayed in the inventory.

Added a sound when the captain commences matchmaking.

Deadly Velocity will no longer have a pop-up message when enabled.

Each Clash Squad weapon shop has been provided with a name.

Readers can click this link to read the entire Free Fire OB29 update patch notes.

Free Fire 4th anniversary date

A notification shedding light on the Free Fire patch (Image via Free Fire)

The developers will provide a sneak peek about the 4th-anniversary event after the conclusion of the patch. Free Fire Europe posted a schedule on its Instagram handle, shedding light on the event's start date. According to it, the events will start on August 14th.

Meanwhile, the picture in one of the posts by Free Fire North America suggested that the event's peak day will be on August 28th.

