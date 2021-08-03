New game mode and map in Free Fire OB29 update: All you need to know

The Free Fire OB29 update is almost here, as it is set to be released tomorrow, August 4th. There isn’t much time left before the game goes through the maintenance break and all of the new features are incorporated. As always, users will only be able to access Free Fire once the maintenance ends.

The developers have provided a few sneak peeks of the upcoming content. In a series of posts, they have disclosed that a new game mode will be included in the game and that they have created a new unique map specifically for this mode.

New 1v1 mode and Iron Cage map in Free Fire

The post regarding the mode states the following:

"A new mode will be coming and it involves a solo showdown. Have you had an argument with someone? Settle the problem in game! Prove who’s the better player after the new patch is ready!"

As unveiled in the post, the 1v1 mode is finally going to be added to Free Fire. The same was already prevalent in the recently concluded Advance Server, where the players were able to test it.

For the 1v1 mode, a specific map named “Iron Cage” is also making its way to the game. Users will have the option to select the desired firearms they want to use to engage in the duel.

Apart from these, the developers also revealed a few other things in the “What’s Up Free Fire” video uploaded on their YouTube channel.

Here are some of them:

Request option in Clash Squad

In Clash Squad mode, an option to request an item will be made available (Image via Free Fire/YouTube)

With the introduction of the new OB29 update, players will be able to find a new “Request” option in the Clash Squad game mode. This will allow them to ask their teammates for any items that they may require.

New AC80 weapon

Image via Free Fire/YouTube

The AC80 is a marksman rifle that will be included in Free Fire. It was also present in the OB29 Advance Server previously. When utilizing this weapon, players will deal extra damage if they shoot the enemy twice in a row.

