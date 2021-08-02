Free Fire 4th anniversary special patch summary: All new features and in-game changes listed

The Free Fire OB29 update release is quickly approaching, and players are eagerly anticipating its arrival. There is a multitude of new content waiting for them, and based on the leaked patch notes, a new weapon, mode, and other changes are on the way.

Similar to all the recent updates, a video titled "What's Up Free Fire" has now been posted on the social media platform of Garena Free Fire. It gives users an overview of all of the new features and other features releasing in Garena Free Fire soon.

Summary of the Free Fire 4th anniversary patch

1v1 game mode

The 1v1 mode in Garena Free Fire has been announced (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)

This 1v1 game mode was prevalent in the OB29 Advance Server and will be introduced with the new update. Participants will be pitted in a new map called "Iron Cage," where they will also have the option of selecting a firearm of their choice.

Clash Squad enhancements

An option to request has been added to the Clash Squad mode (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)

In Clash Squad mode, a new option will be added, using which players can request a particular item from teammates. Therefore, this would enable them to get items from allies directly.

Moreover, the auto pickup feature of the game has been enhanced, and high-value items will now be picked up first.

Players can display backpack in the Lobby and Clash Squad mode (image via Free Fire)

On top of all this, gamers can bring/display their backpacks in a Clash Squad match. They would have to equip it from the collection section.

Character enhancements and vending machine

Jota character's ability is going to be altered (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)

Jota's ability will be altered with the Free Fire OB29 patch. Upon hitting foes, players will regain health. Knocking down an opponent will recover a specific percentage of the total HP.

A few more characters whose abilities will be balanced were mentioned in the leaked patch notes, including Luqueta.

Coin Count (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)

A minor adjustment has been made to the vending machine, and the coin count will be present on the Heads Up Display.

New weapon and balancing

AC80 is the name of the new firearm (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)

With the patch, AC80, previously available on the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server, will be added.

Apart from this, based on the leaked patch notes, players will have the ability to upgrade the M4A1 to X, Y, or Z versions by utilizing the M4 Chip in the vending machine.

Also, the following guns will be balanced:

Weapons that are going to be balanced with the upcoming Free Fire OB29 update (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)

Note: These are just the features mentioned in the video. Upon releasing the official patch notes, all the actual additions/changes/removals will come to light.

