Free Fire OB29 Advance Server characters and pet abilities explained

Before a new version of Free Fire is launched, an Advance Server is generally made accessible, in which a limited number of users can evaluate the new features. The Free Fire Advance Server for the forthcoming OB29 was available between July 22nd and July 29th, allowing users to try various assets, including the Craftland feature.

Also included were an assortment of three distinct mystery characters with unique abilities. On top of that, there was also a pet named "Sensei Tig," which users could try out.

Disclaimer: Not all Free Fire Advance Server features are included in the update. Also, the stated skills may change or be adjusted by the developers before they are implemented in the final version.

Characters and pets in Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Characters

1) Mystery character

This is expected to be Moco's awakened variant (Image via PRITHVI GAMING / YouTube)

Ability: Enigma's Eye (Passive)

Many people believe that this is the awakened form of the Moco character, which is the most likely possibility. The ability extends the duration of the enemy's mark by up to 2 seconds if they move. As the character's level progresses, the course of the effect becomes longer.

2) Mystery character

Vital Vibes is the name of this Mystery Character's passive ability(Image via PRITHVI GAMING / YouTube)

Ability: Vital Vibes (Passive)

The speed of rescue is boosted by 5% if players possess this character thanks to Vital Vibes' passive ability. Every successful rescue will also result in them receiving 15 health points within five seconds of it being completed.

3) Mystery character

This character has an active ability called "Healing Heartbeat" (Image via PRITHVI GAMING / YouTube)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

When this ability is activated, a healing zone with a radius of 5 meters will be formed. Inside it, allies and the user would each get three health points every second.

Additionally, users and allies who have been knocked down can self-recover to get back up. This mystery character's active skill lasts for 10 seconds and has an 85-second cooldown period once it is used.

Pet - Sensei Tig

The new pet in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server was called Sensei Tig. Its skill decreases the amount of time of the opponent's man-marking skill by 30%

