Free Fire OB29 Advance Server: List of newly added features

There is great excitement among players now that the Free Fire O29 Advance Server is live. It offers players a variety of new and exciting features that they can test before they are released. With the release of the Advance Server, the hype around the next patch has exploded.

However, only those users who have received the Activation Code will be able to access it. In addition to this, they can share their feedback and also report bugs and glitches to earn diamonds.

New features in Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Note: Not all the features present in the Free Fire Advance Server are added with the update. Moreover, there can be changes in a particular function, and ability may be further altered.

New characters

There are a total of three new Mystery Characters in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Servers.

1) Mystery Character

The first mystery character has a ability called Vital Vibers (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Vital Vibes (Passive)

Since the character has a passive ability, it will always be active, and it increases the speed of rescue by 5%. In addition to this, with every successful rescue, users will replenish 15 health points in five seconds.

2) Mystery Character

Character has ability called Healing Heartbeat (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

When players activate their ability, it will create a 5m diameter healing zone with users, and allies within it will get 3 HP for 10 seconds. Also, when users or their allies are downed, they can self recover to get up. However, there is a cooldown of 85 seconds.

3) Mystery Character

The ability is called Engima’s Eye (Image via PRITHVI GAMING)

Ability: Engima’s Eye

Awakening: After the character is awakened, the marking on the hit enemies will last longer when enemies move up to 2 seconds.

According to the leaks, this mysterious character is the awakened Moco.

Note: The abilities mentioned above are at the initial level.

New Pet

The new pet is called Tiger Ninja (Image via Moniez Gaming)

A new pet Tiger Ninja has been added to the game. However, its description or ability has not been revealed yet.

New gun

The new gun is called AC80 (Image via Moniez Gaming)

As it is with every update, a new firearm has also been added. It is a marksman rifle called AC80. Two simultaneous shots from this gun will deal additional damage to the opponents.

Character ability adjustment

1) Jota – Sustained raid

Jota's ability has been changed (Image via Moniez Gaming)

The ability will recover HP by hitting the enemy. Besides this, knocking down the foes will restore 10% HP for users.

2) Luqueta

Luqueta has received a buff (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Upon every kill, the maximum HP of the users will increase by 10 up to 50.

Training Island changes

Grenade Range is the newest addition to the training island (Image via Moniez Gaming)

A new grenade range has been added to the training island where users can practice to hone their grenade skills.

Craftland

Craftland is the most exciting feature in Free Fire OB29 Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Players can create their own unique map and then upload it to play custom rooms with friends. They will be able to add various objects, buildings, structures, decorations, and more.

