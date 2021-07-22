All you need to know about getting Free Fire OB29 Advance Server activation code

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server is now live, and players won't have to wait long to access it as it opens today. Users will have the opportunity to test out the new features before the update is released.

All users can download the client; however, only those with an Activation Code will have access to the server and be able to test the new features.

Free Fire OB29 Advance Server Activation Code

Activation Code is a one-time use code given out by Garena to the selected users. Players will be prompted to enter this code when they open the Advance Server for the first time.

Players will be asked to enter the code when they open the client for the first time (Image via Free Fire)

There are only a limited number of codes available as the client can only hold a finite user.

The only way to have a chance at getting this code is through registration on the official website. However, users are not guaranteed to obtain the Activation Code.

Here are the steps you can follow to get the Activation Code for Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Step 1: You will need to visit the Free Fire Advance Server website by clicking the link below.

Advance Server website: Click here

Step 2: Next, you will have to tap on the "Login Facebook" option, and text fields will appear on the screen.

Fill the particulars accurately (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You will have to fill in all the particulars like the name, email ID, and phone number accurately.

Step 4: Once the details have been entered, you will have to click the "Join Now" button to complete the registration.

The Advance Server download is now available (Image via Free Fire)

Once your profile has been created, you will find the option to download the client. You can tap on the "Download APK" button to get the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server client.

If you have not received the code, you can just wait for a response from the developers as there is no other alternative.

Also read: FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and stats

Edited by Shaheen Banu