Free Fire OB29 Advance Server release date revealed

As the Free Fire OB29 patch is expected to be released in the coming weeks, the developers are preparing to release the new Advance Server. It is a unique program that allows users access to the latest features that are not yet available to the general public.

Everyone can download the Free Fire Advance Server client. However, they require a mandatory Activation Code to access it. Additionally, there are several rewards available, including diamonds, if users report bugs.

Free Fire OB29 Advance Server release date

The APK download will be available from July 22nd (Image via Free Fire)

According to the official website of the Advance Server, players will be able to download the client from July 22nd, i.e., tomorrow.

Timeline of the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server from the official website (Image via Free Fire)

In the meantime, the announced timeline highlights that the Advance Server will open tomorrow and end on July 29th.

How to download and play Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Step 1: First, you must visit the official website of the Advance Server. The link for it has also been provided below.

Website: Click here

Step 2: Next, you should sign in to the Facebook account you used to register.

Step 3: After logging in, a "Download APK" button will appear on the screen. You have to click on it to commence the download.

Step 4: Once downloading is complete, you need to enable the "install from unknown source" option and then install the APK.

Step 5: Then, you can open the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. You will be prompted to enter the Activation Code.

Enter the Activation Code when prompted (Image via Free Fire)

Step 6: Enter the code you received in the text field and click the okay button.

Gamers will then be able to try out the new features in the Free Fire Advance Server.

