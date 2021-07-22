FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, Discord link, and stats

Sandeep Panwar, who is better known as FF Antaryami, is a famous Indian Free Fire content creator. He started his YouTube journey in early 2020.

FF Antaryami has accumulated 2.93 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and currently has 408 million views. As per Social Blade, he has bagged 27 million views and 150k subscribers in the last 30 days.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID and stats

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840. His stats as of July 22nd, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has contested in 11382 squad matches and has secured 2369 victories, maintaining a win rate of 20.81%. He has 32080 kills and a K/D ratio of 3.56 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 440 Booyahs in 4492 duo matches, making his win rate 8.81%. He eliminated 14411 opponents in these matches and registered a K/D ratio of 3.17.

FF Antaryami has won 300 of the 3830 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 7.83%. With 8517 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.41 in this mode.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has competed in 65 ranked squad games this season and has emerged victorious 13 times, boasting a win rate of 20%. He has 274 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.27.

The content creator has also participated in 171 ranked duo matches and has 4 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 2.3%. He secured 461 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

FF Antaryami is yet to play a ranked solo match this season.

Note: FF Antaryami's stats have been recorded at the time of writing. They will change as he continues to plays more games in Free Fire.

FF Antaryami’s monthly income

Sandeep Panwar's approximate YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Sandeep Panwar earns between $6.8K - $108.7K per month from his YouTube channel, FF Antaryami. Meanwhile, his annual income is said to be around $81.5K - $1.3M. (Source: Social Blade)

FF Antaryami’s YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire video on FF Antaryami’s YouTube channel was uploaded back in January 2020.

The player has posted 375 videos and acquired 2.93 million subscribers on the channel in a year and a half. His videos have also accumulated 409 million combined views.

FF Antaryami’s Discord link

FF Antaryami's Discord Server (Image via Discord)

Here is the link to FF Antaryami’s Discord server, which has close to 10k members.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh