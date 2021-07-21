Activation Code in Free Fire OB29 Advance Server: All you need to know

The new version of the Free Fire Advance Server is just around the corner. The download for the new client starts tomorrow, i.e., July 22nd. The official website states that the Advance Server will be accessible from July 22nd to July 29th.

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server starts on July 22nd (Image via Free Fire)

Due to the limited capacity of the Free Fire Advance Server, players can sign in to it with a one-time Activation Code. They will need it when they run the application for the very first time.

How to get the Activation Code for Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

The one way to get the Activation Code for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server is by registering on the official website. Users can follow these steps to do the same.

Step 1: You can use this link to head to the Advance Server’s official website.

Step 2: After you are on the website, sign in using the Facebook ID linked to your Free Fire account.

Enter all your details to complete your profile (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You will then be prompted to enter basic details like your full name, email ID, and active phone number.

The download option will be enabled from July 22nd (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once you have carefully filled in all the particulars, you should click the “Join Now” button to complete the registration process successfully. The download option will then appear on the screen.

Everyone can download the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server APK file starting from July 22nd.

You need to code after opening the game (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers will only be able to access it once they have received the Activation Code, as they will be prompted to enter it when they open the game.

It is essential to point out that only Garena gives out these codes after reviewing the application. Also, registrations do not guarantee an Activation Code.

If players have not received the code, all they can do is wait for a response from the developers as there is no way around it.

