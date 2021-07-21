5 best Free Fire character abilities for easy Booyah in BR mode

The choice of characters plays an essential role while players try to push their rank in Free Fire. Having the right combination can have a considerable impact on gameplay. Therefore, users should choose the characters that sync well with the playing style is essential to

The game features 40 characters, including the two basic ones – Nulla and Primis that don’t have any additional ability. This list is continuously expanded, providing a vast selection to the players.

Note: The list is based on the writer’s preference, and the abilities stated are at their highest level.

Best characters for rank push in Free Fire Ranked Season 22

1) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok is undoubtedly one of the best characters in Free Fire. The versatile ability enables players to make the best use of all the game modes. Drop the Beat ability creates a 5m aura that restores 5 HP for 10 seconds which is 50 additional health points. Besides this, there is a 15% buff in the movement speed.

The flexibility of its usage can help users get the upper hand over their foes in Ranked Season 22. Users can use it to increase the movement speed while they land to get better weapons ahead of their opponents. Also, additional healing at any given time in the match is a perk.

2) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono is used by players in competitive and casual gameplay alike. Even after the nerf, it has remained quite relevant. It creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from the foes. Also, agility is increased by 15%. The duration of this shield is 8 seconds. Moreover, the cooldown is 170 seconds.

Using the force field, users can have multiple chances to defeat their foes in ranked matches. They can use it when an opponent is rushing on them as it provides a great cover.

Besides this, the players can use it to take a few shots at the opponents in the open. Also, they can use it to their advantage while taking over a compound with enemies.

3) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

K’s Master of All is the first ability to have multiple modes in Free Fire. Psychology mode restores 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150. At the same time, the Jiu-jitsu mode increases the EP conversion rate by 500%, which approximates to 5 EP to 5 HP every second. There is a 3-second cooldown while switching the mode, and the max EP is also increased by 50 points.

The character might not look the best, but when used with a character like Miguel and a pet like Ottero that helps to gain EP, the combination is quite deadly. Continuous replenishment of health points certainly offers an edge.

4) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Riptide Rhythm destroys five gloo walls within the 100m range, which essentially eliminates the cover. This enables users to take down their foes. The ability also has another benefit – users will gain HP starting from 9 when they deploy gloo walls. Also, the cooldown is only 60 seconds. Players can use Mr. Waggor pet to utilize the character better.

Skyler provides the upper hand when it comes to close-range fights where there is extensive use of gloo walls. Users will be able to destroy these gloo walls to get the advantage.

5) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

A124’s Thrill of Battle works like K’s ability. It converts 60 EP to HP within four seconds and has a cooldown of 10 seconds. After developers buffed up the ability, it has become an excellent choice for players that don’t have Alok or K.

For optimum utilization, users need to consume mushrooms actively and use Ottero pet. The pet recovers some EP alongside the HP, which is quite beneficial during the match. The ability is valuable when players don’t have a medkit.

Several other characters with good abilities like Moco, Hayato, Kelly, Joseph, and more work pretty well in the character combination. Nevertheless, individually these are overshadowed by the characters with active ability.

Also read: Is there a release date for Free Fire Max in India? All you need to know

Edited by Srijan Sen