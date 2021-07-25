Three new characters in Free Fire Advance Server for OB29 update: All you need to know

Characters are one of the most intriguing parts of Free Fire. The developers are constantly introducing new characters and making changes to the existing ones. Generally, they are the first added to the Advance Server, which is made available a few weeks before the update. This allows players to try out new features and provide feedback.

Free Fire OB29 Advance Server has brought in several interesting features, with three mystery characters being one of the key highlights. According to rumors, one of them is the awakened version of Moco.

Three mystery characters in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

1) Mystery Character

This is expected to be the awakened version of Moco (Image via PRITHVI GAMING / YouTube)

Ability: Engima’s Eye (Passive)

Many speculate that this is the awakened version of the Moco character. In the ability, the markings on the enemies that are hit last longer by up to 2 seconds if they move. The duration subsequently increases as the character is leveled up.

2) Mystery Character

Vital Vibes is the name of the character's passive ability (Image via Moniez Gaming / YouTube)

Ability: Vital Vibes (Passive)

This character also has a passive ability, in which the speed of rescue is increased by 5%. The user will also receive 15 health points in five seconds after every successful rescue.

3) Mystery Character

This character has an active ability which restores health (Image via Moniez Gaming / YouTube)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

Upon activating this ability, a healing zone of 5m diameter will be created. In this, the allies and the user would be obtaining 3 HP per second.

On top of this, users and allies that are downed can self-recover to get back up again. The active skill of the mysterious character lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 85 seconds.

Apart from these, gamers were also able to spot balancing in the abilities of a few characters - Jota and Luqueta. The developers have reworked them to make them more potent.

Note: Not all features from the Free Fire Advance Server are added with the update. Moreover, the abilities mentioned may be changed or altered in the final release.

Also read: Free Fire Advance Server download: All you need to know about the OB29 update

