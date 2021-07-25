Free Fire Advance Server download: All you need to know about the OB29 update

Free Fire has grown immensely since its release around four years ago due to frequent updates. The game's developers have been regularly adding new features every few months, making the experience more enjoyable.

The players are eagerly anticipating the release of the OB29 version of the game, which is expected to come out in early August. A few days ago, the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server launched, and players got a chance to check out all the new features.

Details about the new Free Fire Advance Server and OB29 update

How to download Free Fire Advance Server

To download the latest Free Fire OB29 Advance Server from its official website, follow these steps:

Step 1: You should go to the Free Fire Advance Server website via this link.

Step 2: Log in with the Facebook account you used during registration.

You should login on to the Advance Server website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Click on the "Download APK" to download the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server on your device. The file will be downloaded.

Press "Download APK" (Image via Free Fire)

You must ensure sufficient space on your mobile as the file size is approximately 721 MB.

Step 4: Then, you can open the application after installing the APK.

Step 5: You will be asked to enter the activation code in the dialog box. Tap "Okay" after entering that.

You can access the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server to try out all the new features.

Free Fire Advance Server will close on July 29th

Note: The server opened on July 22nd and will only be available until July 29th.

Other info

Features

Some of the features from the Free Fire Advance Server are expected to be added in the final release:

3 Mystery characters

Ability adjustments

New AC80 weapon

Grenade range in training island

New pet - Sensi Tig

Craftland

Users can click on this link to check out the detailed features.

Release

A snipet from the patch notes of OB28 update (Image via Free Fire)

Various leaks suggest that the Free Fire OB29 update will be released on August 4th or August 5th. Previously, updates were made available a day prior to the Clash Squad season's end (the current one ends on August 5th).

Based on this pattern, it seems likely that the update will arrive on the 4th or 5th of the upcoming month.

