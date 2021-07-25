5 best sources to get Garena Free Fire diamonds for free

Being the premium currency in Free Fire, diamonds can be used to buy various items such as the Elite Pass, characters, pets, and more. They are not entirely free, and players must purchase them using their own money.

Many users are looking for free diamond sources because buying them is not always feasible. Listed below are a few methods that can be used to avail the currency at no cost.

Note: Users should read the privacy policies of the website or application before they use them.

Top 5 ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free

1) Giveaways

Giveaways (Image via YouTube)

Through giveaways, players have the opportunity to acquire diamonds in Free Fire. These are typically hosted by YouTubers, where they top-up the diamonds in the accounts of the winners.

Taking part in such giveaways does not guarantee Free Fire diamonds. However, it can surely give players a chance to obtain free diamonds.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an excellent application that players can use to get free diamonds. Users will be provided with surveys, and upon completing them, they will obtain Google Play Credits/Balance. Diamonds can be later purchased in-game after a sufficient amount of balance has been collected.

However, users should note that the frequency at which the surveys are made available is not fixed.

3) GPT websites

Swagbucks (Image via Swagbucks)

Players can also use the numerous Get Paid To (GPT) websites. Swagbucks, YSense and PrizeRebel are among the popular sites on the internet. Usually, gamers should complete offers like downloading apps, answering quizzes, and completing surveys.

Afterward, they can cash out using any of the available options (they vary based on the country of the players).

4) GPT apps

GPT applications are essentially the same as websites, but they are in an application format. Consequently, players can download them to their devices and complete tasks that include surveys, quizzes, and more.

Easy Rewards and Poll Pay are two such GPT applications that can be used for this purpose.

5) Events on “BOOYAH!”

Many events are present on the BOOYAH! application (Image via Play Store)

For gaming content, Garena developed the "BOOYAH!" application. Init, multiple events are held that offer a variety of rewards. Developers also often include Free Fire diamonds as one of the prizes.

Watch-to-win events require users to view clips for a particular amount of time. In addition to that, some other events ask players to upload their clips/videos to take part.

