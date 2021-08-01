Free Fire OB29 update leaked patch notes: AC80 Rifle, character balances, and more features

Garena regularly updates Free Fire to enhance the overall gameplay experience by introducing new features while still maintaining the game's essence. Following the June release of the OB28 update, the community has been eagerly awaiting the OB29 patch.
Free Fire OB29 update is almost here, and it is slated to go live on August 4th, 2021. It is rumored to bring in a plethora of new content as well as a fourth-anniversary party.
Knight Clown, a well-known Free Fire data miner, has leaked small portions of the patch notes for the next Free Fire OB29 version.
Free Fire OB29 update leaked patch notes
Training Ground – Grenade Range
A new training grenade range will be added to the Training Ground to improve their grenade skills.
New Mode: Lone Wolf
The game mode available in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server will be added with the next patch. It is a one vs one game mode, and its map is called Iron Cage. In this mode, they will be able to select their desired weapon and a gloo wall.
Item Request – Clash Squad mode
A new Item Request option will be available in Clash Squad mode. Using this, users will be able to ask their teammates for various items. When the player fulfills the request, the items will be added directly to the inventory.
New attachments in battle royale mode
AR Magazine – Increase rate of fire and decrease magazine store.
Shotgun Muzzle – Damage increased
SMG Muzzle – Damage increases during constant firing.
New Weapon
AC80, which was available in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server, will be introduced with the patch. This will deal additional damage to users when shot continuously.
M4A1 can be upgraded to X, Y, or Z versions using M4 Chip in the vending machine.
Once deployed by users, Decoy Grenade generates noise and will be revealed on the minimap.
Weapon Stats Adjustment
UZI
- Minimum Damage: +8%
- Magazine: +2%
- Effective Range: +10%
XM8
- Rate of Fire: +10%
- Recoil: +5%
SPAS12
- Added Muzzle and Scope attachment slot
- Range: +15%
Vector
- Range: +5%
- Movement Speed: +10%
M1887
- Armor Penetration: -6%
- Range: -8%
- Rate of Fire: -5%
Muzzle Attachment
- Reduced the effective range provided by Muzzles on SMGs and shotguns
Double Magazine
- Magazine Size: +60% -> +40%
Character Balancing
Jota: When using guns, hitting an enemy recovers some HP
Luqueta: Every kill increases the maximum health points.
Shani: Extra durability can upgrade armor
Alvaro: Explosive weapon damage increases