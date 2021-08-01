Free Fire OB29 update leaked patch notes: AC80 Rifle, character balances, and more features

Garena regularly updates Free Fire to enhance the overall gameplay experience by introducing new features while still maintaining the game's essence. Following the June release of the OB28 update, the community has been eagerly awaiting the OB29 patch.

Free Fire OB29 update is almost here, and it is slated to go live on August 4th, 2021. It is rumored to bring in a plethora of new content as well as a fourth-anniversary party.

Knight Clown, a well-known Free Fire data miner, has leaked small portions of the patch notes for the next Free Fire OB29 version.

Free Fire OB29 update leaked patch notes

Training Ground – Grenade Range

Image of training ground from Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

A new training grenade range will be added to the Training Ground to improve their grenade skills.

New Mode: Lone Wolf

The new game mode is called Lone Wolf (Image via Moniez Gaming)

The game mode available in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server will be added with the next patch. It is a one vs one game mode, and its map is called Iron Cage. In this mode, they will be able to select their desired weapon and a gloo wall.

Item Request – Clash Squad mode

A new Item Request option will be available in Clash Squad mode. Using this, users will be able to ask their teammates for various items. When the player fulfills the request, the items will be added directly to the inventory.

New attachments in battle royale mode

AR Magazine – Increase rate of fire and decrease magazine store.

Shotgun Muzzle – Damage increased

SMG Muzzle – Damage increases during constant firing.

New Weapon

The AC80 in Free Fire in Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

AC80, which was available in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server, will be introduced with the patch. This will deal additional damage to users when shot continuously.

M4A1 can be upgraded to X, Y, or Z versions using M4 Chip in the vending machine.

Once deployed by users, Decoy Grenade generates noise and will be revealed on the minimap.

Weapon Stats Adjustment

Weapon Balancing (Image via Free Fire)

UZI

Minimum Damage: +8%

Magazine: +2%

Effective Range: +10%

XM8

Rate of Fire: +10%

Recoil: +5%

SPAS12

Added Muzzle and Scope attachment slot

Range: +15%

Vector

Range: +5%

Movement Speed: +10%

M1887

Armor Penetration: -6%

Range: -8%

Rate of Fire: -5%

Muzzle Attachment

Reduced the effective range provided by Muzzles on SMGs and shotguns

Double Magazine

Magazine Size: +60% -> +40%

Character Balancing

Jota's ability will be changed in the next patch (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Jota: When using guns, hitting an enemy recovers some HP

Luqueta: Every kill increases the maximum health points.

Shani: Extra durability can upgrade armor

Alvaro: Explosive weapon damage increases

