How to get free McLaren parachute skin in Free Fire today

The partnership between Garena Free Fire and McLaren, announced earlier in the year, kicked off last week. The developers organized many events to keep gamers occupied during the week, besides providing numerous rewards. All these events will come to an end on August 3rd.

Today is the peak day of the festivities, and players will have a shot at winning exclusive items for free in Free Fire. There are many cosmetic items with a McLaren theme, like a backpack, parachute, and even a bundle, available.

Garena also released the Convoy Crunch game mode, available to players from July 31st to August 3rd, as part of the collaboration.

Steps to obtain McLaren parachute skin in Free Fire

McLaren Racing Parachute is a newly added McLaren-themed cosmetic and can be obtained by playing the Convoy Crunch game mode.

Players will have to play five matches in this match type between July 31st and August 3rd to get the parachute. They should not miss out on this opportunity as it is a relatively simple task to complete.

Gamers can follow these steps to obtain the McLaren Racing Parachute after completing the requirement:

Step 1: After playing five Convoy Crunch games, they should open the event’s section and select the “Play New Mode” division under the Ace Play tab.

Click on the claim button beside the parachute to obtain it. (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, users can press the claim button beside the parachute to acquire it.

Step 3: Once they have obtained it, players can equip it by heading to the collection section and then the parachute tab.

Convoy Crunch game mode

Convoy Crunch will only be available until August 3rd (Image via Free Fire)

It is a 4v4 game mode where one team must escort the vehicle to checkpoints within the stipulated timeframe. The vehicle will move only when they are within a specific radius.

On the other hand, the second team can aid its movement by eliminating foes around it. The team that has escorted the vehicle to a longer distance will triumph.

Edited by Ravi Iyer