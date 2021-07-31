How to get McLaren skins in Free Fire this week

A vast number of unique and exclusive assets have been included in Free Fire due to its partnership with McLaren. There are a plethora of themed items made available that players can look forward to.

Certain in-game items are available for free, while others require them to use diamonds. In newly begun events, players have a chance to receive tons of free content, including outfits, skins, and more.

Obtaining Free Fire x McLaren items in Free Fire

McLaren Racing Parachute

Play five games in the new mode (Image via Free Fire)

Upon playing five matches in the new Convoy Crunch game mode, gamers will receive the exclusive McLaren Racing Parachute. This offer will run between July 31st and August 3rd, so they have a few days to complete the mission and get the parachute skin as a reward.

Racer Dreki

The Racer Dreki pet skin is one of the items available (Image via Free Fire)

Players also have an opportunity to get their hands on the exclusive skin for the Dreki pet. They have to collect 25 “Wet Racing Tyre Token” and exchange them for the reward.

The Weapon Royale Voucher and Gold Royale Voucher are also available in the event, available until August 3rd.

Race to Ace event

Users should complete tasks to get Chequered Flag tokens and then later utilize them to speed up their cars to finish laps. Later, they will obtain the following rewards for completing them:

Rewards for completing laps (Image via Free Fire)

There’s also a login reward today, i.e., July 31st, and users can claim the McLaren Racing Backpack.

Roadster Studio

Roadster Studios (Image via Free Fire)

In Roadster Studio, users should create and customize their cars and share them with friends (via Facebook). There are certain milestone rewards present that they can obtain by playing the respective number of matches or getting the required number of clicks:

Gold Royale Voucher: One click or five matches

Weapon Royale Voucher: Three clicks or ten matches

Diamond Royale Voucher: Five clicks or 20 matches

McLaren Racing Truck: Ten clicks or 50 matches

Top-up event

The top up evnet (Image via Free Fire)

The ongoing top up event features two rewards: “Turbo Ace” and “Gloo Wall - Victory Charge.” Players can obtain them by purchasing 200 diamonds and 500 diamonds, respectively.

The top-up event will conclude on August 4th.

McLaren Racing Overalls

The racing overalls (Image via Free Fire)

The McLaren Racing Overalls is available as a playtime reward. Users have to play the game for 150 minutes between July 31st and August 1st to obtain the outfit.

