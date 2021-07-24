Free Fire rewards: How to get free McLaren skins, backpack, and more this week

With the Free Fire x McLaren collaboration, loads of exclusive content have made their way into the game. Players are thrilled to get all the themed content which includes skins, a backpack, and more.

Users can avail some of them for free, while others require them to use the premium in-game currency, diamonds. In the recently commenced Race to Ace event, users stand a chance of acquiring an exclusive McClaren backpack, skins, and other items for free.

Free Fire x McLaren collaboration: How to obtain free rewards

The new Race to Ace event started in Free Fire recently (Image via Free Fire)

As part of the collaboration with McLaren, the Race to Ace event was initiated on July 23rd in Free Fire and will end on August 3rd.

During the event, gamers must collect Chequered Flag tokens, which they can use to accelerate and complete laps, leading to various rewards. The specifics about the items are stated below:

List of rewards that can be obtained for completing the laps (Image via Free Fire)

1x Weapon Royale Voucher - Lap 1

2x Pet Food - Lap 2

3x Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate - Lap 3

McLaren Racing Pin - Lap 4

McLaren P1- Mantis - Lap 5

Race to Ace Chest - After Lap 5

By completing daily missions, players can collect these tokens. Between July 23rd and August 3rd, the Checkered Flag is also present as an after-match drop in all game modes.

Daily missions can be completed to get these tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Players will be able to complete each lap faster as the car speed increases. They should note that the respective boosts refresh every day at 4 AM, and to get an additional boost, users can invite friends to their team.

Backpack skin

The unique backpack skin — McLaren Racing Backpack — can only be claimed by players on July 31st. They will need to sign in on the given day to obtain the item.

To avoid missing out on this opportunity, gamers should make sure to log in on July 31st to redeem the backpack skin.

Edited by Ravi Iyer