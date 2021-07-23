How to get permanent Free Fire rewards, including gun skins, this week

Diamonds are necessary to purchase skins, costumes and other cosmetics in Free Fire, but they are not free, of course. Therefore, players need to pay to acquire them. Events have emerged as an alternative method that can be used to obtain free rewards, including gun skins and more.

The game is periodically updated with tons of new events for players to enjoy. This article provides an overview of a few of the currently available ones.

Obtaining free gun skins and other permanent rewards in Free Fire

Stated below are a few events that can provide players with free, permanent rewards in Free Fire, including gun skins and more.

Top-up event

In the new Top-Up event, which started on July 21st, players have the opportunity to get the “Wooden Horse Loot Box” and “Persia Prowess G18” for free. They will have to top-up 100 and 500 diamonds, respectively, to obtain the rewards.

Technically, the rewards are free as they have to spend money to purchase the diamonds, which they can use for other purposes.

Jai’s Party

Jai's Party (Image via Free Fire)

In Jai’s Party event, players have to participate in five games using the Jai character to get the “Golden Crosshair” token. Later, they can use any one of the four Justice Fighter-themed guns that include:

AK47 – Justice Fighter AWM – Justice Fighter M60 – Justice Fighter UMP – Justice Fighter

Note: This will only be available on July 24th.

Jai’s Farewell

Jai's Farewell (Image via Free Fire)

This provides players with a chance at getting the Jai character for free before it is removed from the in-game store. It also features several other rewards that players can claim. They should collect the respective number of tokens to get the items after redemption begins on July 24th.

McLaren Race to Ace

Race to Ace in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

In this event, players need to collect Chequered Flag tokens by completing missions. Later, they can use them to give their car a speed boost, eventually completing laps. Upon doing so, they will be able to obtain certain rewards that the developers have set as shown below:

Lap rewards (Image via Free Fire)

The specifics of all the other Free Fire x McLaren events are yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be done in the coming few days. There’s a free login reward that players will be able to claim in the upcoming week, on July 31st.

