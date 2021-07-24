How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes on FF Rewards Redemption site

Like several other games, Free Fire features a reward code system, and using these "redeem codes," players can claim various rewards, including outfits, weapon loot crates, and more items. The developers often post them on social media and live streams.

Each code contains 12 alphanumeric characters, and using the game's official Rewards Redemption site, gamers can claim the rewards in Garena Free Fire. Readers must keep in mind that those with guest accounts cannot use these codes, and binding these accounts is a must.

Redemption process of Free Fire redeem codes

Here's a step-by-step guide on how Free Fire redeem codes can be used on the Rewards Redemption site:

Step 1: To redeem the rewards, you must go to the Rewards Redemption site of Garena Free Fire or click here.

Step 2: Once you have reached the respective page, you will need to log in.

You need to log in using any one of the methods (Image via Free Fire)

Note: Log in with the method you used to link your Free Fire account.

Step 3: Enter the new redemption code into the text field after you complete the login process.

Paste the redeem code into the text field and press "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Finally, click on the "Confirm" option. If the code works, a pop-up will appear stating that the redemption went through successfully.

The items from the redeem codes are usually sent to the Free Fire account within 24 hours. Any form of currency is credited directly to the account, whereas users can claim other rewards from the in-game mail section.

Other details about Free Fire redeem codes

Codes function only for the region that they have been released for (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes have an expiration date after which gamers cannot use them. As a result, they should use them as soon as possible.

Additionally, redeem codes in Free Fire are also subject to server restrictions. The code only works on the server for which it was released.

Login methods:

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

