Free Fire OB29 update release date and time for Indian users revealed

Following the success of the Free Fire OB28 update, the next major patch, the OB29 update, is expected to be released soon. After getting a sneak peek at some new content on the Advance Server that came to an end recently, gamers are eagerly awaiting the release of the patch this month.

As with past updates, it is likely to include a passel of new features, such as numerous characters, a new pet, a weapon, a unique game mode, and other improvements to the game. Numerous speculations have surfaced regarding the launch of the latest patch, and the article answers these questions.

Free Fire OB29 update release date and time

Free Fire Clash Squad Season 7 ends on August 5th, 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

Previously, Garena released a few of the Free Fire patches the day before the existing Clash Squad ranked season. If the same process holds, the developers might release the Free Fire OB28 update on August 4th. This date is based on the fact that the Clash Squad Ranked Season 7 ends on August 5th.

The Keyboard Warrior Gold Royale ends in 4 days, i.e., on August 5th, 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

Based on the rumors circulating in the community, the patch can also be released on August 5th, 2021, since the current Gold Royale event will end on that date.

Players can anticipate the update to go live around one of the two dates listed above.

Garena is expected to take the servers down for maintenance for a few hours like they do with the Free Fire updates. Users will be unable to access the game and will receive an error message at this time.

Based on the previous few patches, players can expect a maintenance break from around 9:30 a.m. IST (GMT +5:30) and end around 6:00 p.m. IST (GMT +5:30). Updates usually start rolling out a few hours into the break. Therefore, Free Fire OB28 can be released around 10:00–12:00 p.m. IST (GMT +5:30).

However, even after updating the game, users won’t access it until the end of maintenance.

Note: Garena is yet to announce the release of the patch or the patch notes.

