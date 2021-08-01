Badge 99 Free Fire ID number, real name, income, guide name, and stats revealed

Bharat, otherwise known as Badge 99, is a well-known Free Fire content creator on YouTube from Uttarakhand, India. The player often uploads entertaining game-related videos to his channel. His channel has witnessed unprecedented growth from 510k in August 2020 to over 7.12 million at present.

He is quite popular in the Indian Free Fire community, and the 100 million views in the last 30 days are a testament to it.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081 and is part of a guild named HAWK EYE • 01, whose guild ID is 60740304.

Badge 99’s stats as of August 1st, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

Badge 99's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has participated in 8719 squad games and has won 1519 times, leading to a win percentage of 17.42%. He has accumulated 23995 kills, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.33.

He has played 2009 duo matches and has 187 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 9.30%. With 4350 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Lastly, the internet star has 1151 solo matches recorded against his name and has a win tally of 84 games, adding up to a win rate of 7.29%. Badge 99 has eliminated 2848 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99's ranked stats

Badge 99 has engaged in 196 squad games and has scored 42 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 21.42%. He has a K/D ratio of 5.84 with close to 900 frags.

He has taken part in two duo matches but hasn’t won a single one of them or notched a kill.

Badge 99 has featured in three solo games and bagged 15 kills, adding up to a K/D ratio of five.

(Note: Badge 99’s stats used have been used in recorded at the time of writing it. These will change as he plays further games in Free Fire).

Income

His estimated YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The estimates of Badge 99’s monthly YouTube earnings are in the range of $25.3K - $405.2K. His approximated yearly income is between $303.9K - $4.9M (Source: Social Blade, with CPM between 0.25$ and 4$).

YouTube channel

The first Free Fire video on the Badge 99 channel is from January 2019. Bharat has 351 uploads to this channel over this period. Presently, he has 7.12 million subscribers, with 796 million views.

