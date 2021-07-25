Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

In the Indian Free Fire community, Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Badge 99 are prominent figures. These content creators have amassed a large audience on YouTube, and their videos revolve around various aspects of the quick-paced title.

Ajjubhai has 26.4 million subscribers to his channel, while Badge 99 has reached seven million subscribers. Moreover, their view counts are 4.29 billion and 773.20 million, respectively.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has competed in a total of 11859 squad matches in Free Fire and has 2894 first-place finishes, which converts to a win rate of 24.40%. He has 44649 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.98.

Meanwhile, the internet star has won 347 of the 1777 duo games, having a win percentage of 19.52%. At a K/D ratio of 4.94, he has 7061 frags.

In the solo mode, the prominent YouTuber has played 940 games and has managed to outshine his foes in 84, at a win ratio of 9.25%. He has notched 2434 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Total Gaming has appeared in 128 ranked squad games and has a win tally of 37, leading to a win rate of 28.90%. He has racked up 425 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.67.

Apart from this, he has played 4 duo matches and has stood victorious in two of them, maintaining a win percentage of 50.00%. In the process, he has 15 frags with a K/D ratio of 7.50.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Badge 99 has featured in 8642 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1514, resulting in a win percentage of 17.51%. He has 23693 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Coming to the duo mode, he has secured 187 victories in the 2007 matches that he has participated in, translating to a win rate of 9.31%. With 4350 kills, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Badge 99 has also played 1145 solo games and has triumphed in 84, equating to a win ratio of 7.33%. He has 2822 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing ranked season, Badge 99 has just played squad matches. He has contested in 116 and has come out on top on 37 occasions, making his win rate 31.89%. He collected 597 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.56.

Comparison

In lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has the edge over Badge 99 in all three modes, i.e., solo, duo, and squad. Comparing their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes is not possible as Badge 99 is yet to take part in them.

Coming to the ranked squad matches, Badge 99 has the upper hand over Total Gaming.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Srijan Sen