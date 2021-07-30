Free Fire OB29 update release date, new pet, characters and other additions revealed

Frequent Free Fire updates have kept much of the fan base intact and engaged while also drawing new players to the game.

Garena had released the previous patch on June 8, 2021, and the community welcomed it at the time. It introduced new features and made changes to existing ones, contributing to a positive overall experience for the players.

The latest patch for the Free Fire OB29 update is almost set to be released by the developer after the Advance Server concluded on July 29, 2021. The excitement around the update has grown, and gamers are now looking forward to it with bated breath.

Free Fire OB29 update expected details

Release date

Clash Squad Season 7 ends on August 5, 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

The next anticipated Free Fire OB29 update is expected to be released on August 4, 2021, just a day before the conclusion of the current Clash Squad ranked season. It is based on a pattern established by several previous updates.

Gold Royale ends on August 5th (Image via Free Fire)

Several past updates have also seen the addition of a new Gold Royale on patch day. With the Keyboard Warrior Bundle, Gold Royale is slated to finish in six days. The patch can launch on August 5, 2021.

Players can expect a patch around either of the dates mentioned above.

Expected features

Note: The content mentioned below is from the Advance Server and is subject to change. In addition to this, the features sometimes might not even be added with the actual patch.

Three characters

The ability is called Enigma’s Eye (Image via PRITHVI GAMING)

The Advance Server had three mystery characters this time around. These might likely make their way into the game with the update. One of them is reportedly the awakened version of Moco.

New pet – Sensei Tig

Sensei Tig pet in the Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

A pet named Sensei Tig was available in the OB29 Advance Server. It has an ability called Nimble Ninja that reduces the duration of the man-marking skill of enemies by 30%.

New weapon

AC80 is the new weapon available in the Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Garena added new guns with the previous few patches. Following this, it is likely that the new marksman rifle present in the Advance Server might make its way with the update. The gun is called AC80 and deals additional damage on two continuous shots.

Ability balance

Garena is also likely to revamp the abilities of Jota and Luqueta as it was in the OB29 Advance Server.

Craftland

Craftland is certainly a feature to look out for (Image via Moniez Gaming)

This intriguing feature is available in the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server. It allows players to create their own map and later enable them to play custom room matches.

Users can read more about the Advance Server features by clicking this link.

Edited by Sabine Algur