"Justice for India Server": Free Fire India players demand more redeem codes, new mystery shop, exclusive events, and top up offers

The phrase "Justice for Indian Server" has been trending among Indian Free Fire players. They have put forward some demands to Garena, the game's developer.

Many avid fans in India regularly enjoy this battle royale game. In the first quarter of 2021, it was the highest-grossing mobile title in India for the second consecutive quarter.

However, Indian Free Fire players seem unhappy despite the massive achievement of the game worldwide. Some fans have recently expressed their dissatisfaction over what they perceive as Garena's unfair treatment of players on the Indian server.

Indian Free Fire players demand more events, top-up offers, return of rare items, and redeem codes

In particular, the title's fans have called for justice due to what they believe is a lack of events on Indian servers compared to those on other servers. They have been trending and commenting the same on the videos of the popular content creator.

@FreeFireBR @freefireindo @freefirelatino @FreeFire_NA @GarenaIndian @FreeFireEsports @GarenaIndia



Justice for Indian Server. We want Elite Pass Discount in Indian Server. In other region every month they are getting discount shouldn't we get.#wewantepdiscount — Narendra nath reddy (@Narendr89145661) July 27, 2021

We Want Justice for Indian Server 🙏@FreeFireBR @freefirelatino @FreeFire_NA @FreeFireEsport5 — Mr.Teja_105 (@Teja_fanof_PSPK) July 27, 2021

In recent posts and tweets, some users claimed that Garena gave many freebies and cheap rewards to players in other regions while leaving out Indian players. Specific individuals went a step ahead, demanding a reduction in diamond prices, in line with the different servers.

#justice for Indian server of free fire players — Devendra Reddy (@3578devendra) July 28, 2021

Please — Arnab kar (@Arnabkar9132252) July 29, 2021

Free Fire Justice for Indian server(jaise aap log bahar ke server me ache- ache reward dete h please Indian server me bhi dijiye).Thank You — Sumit Singh (@SumitSi33230194) July 28, 2021

Many netizens have been demanding a discount on the Elite Pass, including the Mystery Shop and additional events, similar to other servers that offer frequent free rewards. They also called for the return of rare items like in the other regions and an expansion of the existing Magic Cube bundles.

We want all rare items to come in our server for other all evo guns came return but in our last month we even 1evo gun we not getting incubator return no mystery shop we are getting all worst items top up event with high cost — Dhonivardhan (@Dhonivardhan4) July 27, 2021

Justice for Indian server about events when we compared with other servers — Deepuff (@Deepuff2) July 27, 2021

However, there is disagreement amongst content creators and influencers about this issue. While some YouTubers have come forward to support the trend set by players, others are not in their favor.

Addressing the issue, Gaming Aura, a prominent Free Fire caster, said in one of his videos:

"When I enquired about this trend, several users informed me it was primarily because of two aspects - the top-up price and mystery shop are not being added to the Indian server."

He further added:

"Rest assured; I have shared the feedback to Garena that the users want the Mystery Shop."

In another video, Aura agreed with the points made on the discount on Elite Pass and added that he had shared feedback for the Mystery Shop and the Elite Pass with the officials.

Aura also added that the price of in-game currency, including Free Fire diamonds, is influenced by government policies and the taxes of a particular country. Therefore, it would not be right to compare the difference between diamond top-up rates in two nations.

As per fans, Garena did them wrong by not introducing an event on all the servers. However, they should understand that events can vary from region to region.

In the past, even the Indian region had its own set of exclusive events on special occasions like Holi, Ramadan, and Diwali.

Some servers might have an exclusive event, while others might not. As per Gaming Aura, the officials at Garena in India do not plan these events. Instead, the headquarters in Singapore does.

Some differences and similarities between Indian servers and other servers

The Grand prize in the Gold Royale is nearly the same in all servers (Image via Free FIre)

There is almost no difference in Gold Royale's Grand Prize (Keyboard Warrior Bundle).

However, there's a slight variation in the prices of Weapon Royale (Kord – Killer Spark and M14 – Killspark Shinobi in some servers) among servers, including India, Indonesia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Brazil.

There are significant changes in various other items in the overall prize pool as well.

The price of each spin in Weapon Royale also varies in every region, with the lowest being India at 40 diamonds and Europe being the highest at 90 diamonds.

Cost of the Elite Pass in India (Image via Free Fire)

Similarly, the price of Elite Pass is different across servers, with it being cheapest in India and Indonesia.

Elite Pass cost across servers

The AK47 Dragon is present in Faded Wheel in the Middle East server (Image via Free Fire)

There are differences between every server regarding bringing back older time-limited items and top-up events. There is a Megalodon Scar faded wheel in Europe and an AK47 Dragon in the Middle East.

The Escolha Royale in the Free Fire Brazil server (Image via Free Fire)

Also, there is the Escolha Royale in the Brazil server faded wheel where all the rewards are bundles. Additionally, several other bundles are available via crates.

On the other hand, Indian players only have the Winning Spirit Bundle in the faded wheel.

The overalls are part of the Race to Ace event in the North America server (Image via Free Fire)

The free McLaren collaboration events are similar in several ways. For instance, McLaren Racing Overalls will likely be a prize for participating in a playtime event on the India server. In comparison, it is a part of the Race to Ace event on many servers, including Indonesia and North America.

Garena had provided redemption codes every day as part of the Rampage Party Giveaway, which was not available in other Free Fire regions. Since then, only a few new codes have been released, along with a handful for the Free Fire Pro League.

On the other hand, the festivities and other esports events have resulted in the release of numerous redemption codes on some servers. It almost gets balanced out.

The slight difference in some events and items, combined with the lack of an Elite Pass discount and the absence of a mystery shop, may have contributed to player dissatisfaction.

This is another story, though, as each one has its own unique set of events, pricing, and rewards. Also, users can always share their feedback with their developers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer