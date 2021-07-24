3 best ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass

The Elite Pass is such a valuable asset in Free Fire. It offers an extensive selection of items comprising multiple bundles, skins of various items, and more. Garena releases a new season for the pass that starts at the beginning of the month and is available throughout the 30 days.

The Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass will begin in a new few days. As always, it is expected that the pass will have two paid variants. Meanwhile, users will likely be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds and Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds.

As diamonds are costly for some users, they often look for free diamonds for the Elite Pass.

How to get free diamonds for Elite Pass in Free Fire

1) Giveaways

Giveaways are a way to get free diamonds (Image via YouTube)

Several YouTubers regularly organize various giveaways, where the winners usually get the in-game currency for free. Often, there are other giveaways for the Elite Pass itself. However, the chances of winning the diamonds are slim.

Besides this, the Booyah app also has several contests and events. Usually, players need to answer questions, watch videos, or upload clips of their own to stand a chance at getting the in-game currency.

The possibility of getting the diamonds is similar to that of the giveaways.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an excellent option for players if they wish to get free diamonds. Generally, in this application, they must participate in small surveys and answer a few questions. Upon completion, they will be receiving a reward in the form of Google Play Credits/Balance.

Later, after collecting a given amount, users can purchase diamonds in Free Fire. It is recommended to use these credits on Super Airdrops to receive a massive discount.

Readers must remember that it can take a while to collect the credits required for the Elite Pass.

3) GPT apps and websites

Swagbucks (Image via Swagbucks)

GPT applications and websites like Mistplay and Swagbucks are other alternatives for getting free diamonds in Free Fire. Gamers need to complete various tasks such as downloading other apps, answering different surveys, quizzes, and more.

There are several such apps and websites available that will reward them for performing such tasks. Users can often collect prizes in the form of Google Play gift cards and more.

Also read: How to get discounts on emotes, surfboard skin, and loot crates in Free Fire: Lucky wheel event explained

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer