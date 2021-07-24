How to get discounts on emotes, surfboard skin, and loot crates in Free Fire: Lucky wheel event explained

Free Fire offers an exciting range of items like pets, characters, bundles, emotes, and more. Usually, players are required to use diamonds to acquire them one way or the other. They can purchase this currency through real money.

Thus, gamers wait for new events and deals that provide these items at a lower cost. Garena has recently introduced the Lucky Wheel event, offering them the option to purchase an item for as low as a single diamond.

Lucky Wheel event in Free Fire

Lucky Wheel is one of the new events in Free Fire, which started on July 23rd. It provides many in-game items, including emotes, bundles, pets, gun crates, and emotes, for highly discounted rates.

There are several exclusive rewards, including bundles and more (Image via Free Fire)

Users need to spin the wheel to get a lucky discount. The available ones are:

One diamond

50% discount

80% discount

70% discount

99 diamonds

60% discount

75% discount

55% discount

After obtaining the lucky discount, they can purchase a maximum of a single item from the item pool. The list of items can be refreshed by spending diamonds.

Once players have acquired one of the items, they can spin the wheel again to get a different lucky discount and proceed ahead.

Here are the steps to participate in the event and obtain items at a discounted rate.

Click this icon to open the event interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You should tap on the icon present on the screen’s right side to visit the Lucky Wheel’s interface.

Spin the wheel to get a lucky discount (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Then, you must spin the wheel to get the percentage of the discount. After this, you can purchase one item at the given discount price. You can also refresh the item pool by spending diamonds.

You can purchase one item of your choice and then spin the wheel again (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you have purchased the item, you can spin the wheel again to get a new lucky discount and then buy another item.

Edited by Ravi Iyer