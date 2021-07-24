Free Fire Advance Server for OB29 update: APK download link, Activation Code details, end date, and more

There has been huge excitement around the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server since its release. It is a separate client released by the developers to test out the new features.

It offers multiple new characters, a new gun, a new pet, ability balances, and more. Players can share their feedback and also earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches.

Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

The recent iteration of the Free Fire Advance Server opened on July 22nd and will close on July 29th. During this time, users who have received the Activation Code can try out the latest features.

APK download link

Users can download the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server client directly from the official website. They can follow these steps to download it:

Step 1: You must visit the Advance Server’s website by clicking this link.

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, you should sign in via the account used to register earlier.

You can download the APK by clicking the button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you have signed in, a download button will appear. You need to press it to get the APK file.

Step 4: Next, you have to install the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server APK file. However, you should enable the “install from unknown source” option before doing so.

Enter the code you have received (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Then you can open the game and when prompted, enter the “Activation Code” and click the okay button.

Gamers can now try the latest newest features before their release.

Activation Code

Garena gives one-time use codes to selected users, which are mandatory while accessing the client. The only way to stand a chance at receiving this code is via registrations, though even this does not guarantee a code.

Step 1: First, you need to visit the specific website for the Free Fire Advance Server.

Sign in with Facebook (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you are on the website, log in through the Facebook ID connected with your account.

Enter all the required details (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You will be prompted to enter details like your email ID, phone number, and name.

Step 4: Then, you should tap the “Join Now” button.

Since the Advance Server can hold a limited number of users, the developers will give out only a few codes. In case readers have not received it, then all they can do is wait for the response from Garena.

