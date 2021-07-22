Free Fire Advance Server login, activation code and download details revealed

Advance Servers for Free Fire are typically launched a few weeks before the official release of updates. Registrations for the latest one began earlier this month. Much to the delight of the players, today, the download for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server was made available.

With this new test server, they can now try out all the new features on their devices. However, as always, it is only available for Android devices.

Details about the new Free Fire Advance Server

Login, activation code and more details

Entering an activation code is required (Image via Free Fire)

To log in or enter the Free Fire Advance Server, entering an activation code is necessary. Developers give players this code after registering.

Since the slots on the server are limited, they are only distributed to a select number of players. Therefore, not everyone will receive a code upon registering.

Start date of Free Fire OB29 Advance Server: July 22, 2021

End date of Free Fire OB29 Advance Server: July 29, 2021

As shown above, the server will run for one week. The application will be accessible only during this period.

Download information

The download for the APK file of the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server is available on its website. Follow these steps to download and install it:

1) Visit the Free Fire Advance Server website and log in.

Log in to the website of Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

2) Tap on the “Download APK” button.

Click the "Download APK" button (Image via Free Fire)

3) After the file is downloaded, install it and open it after the process ends.

4) Next, a box will appear on the screen asking for the activation code. Paste or manually enter the code to access the new Free Fire Advance Server.

Note: The file size of the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server APK is around 721 MB. Please ensure that your device has enough space before downloading it.

