5 best character abilities in Free Fire for rush gameplay in BR mode

There are plenty of players who don't like to hold back while playing battle royale in Free Fire. They prefer to get all aggressive and rush onto their foes, aiming for more action and kills on the battlefield.

The characters have unique and special skills in the game, thus making them essential to the gameplay. Therefore, many users search for characters with the best abilities that complement their play style. Here are the five best ones they can incorporate.

Note: This list is based on the preference of the writer, and all the abilities mentioned in this are at the maximum level of the character

Top characters in Free Fire for rush gameplay

1) DJ Alok

Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat creates an aura within which users recover 5 health points for a duration of 10 seconds. Additionally, it increases the movement speed of the players by 15%

Players can use Alok's ability to gain health without using medkits, which can be crucial as they fight. Moreover, the surge in movement speed is a positive outcome.

2) Chrono

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

Chrono creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from foes. The user can fire outside the field, and their movement speed will also increase by 15%. These effects work for a total of 8 seconds, and then there's a cooldown for 170 seconds.

This ability provides players with excellent cover as they rush onto their enemies. Similar to Alok's skill, the rise in the movement speed is another benefit.

3) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne is well suited to rush-oriented players. Using the character's ability, players will receive an additional 80 HP, which decays over time (8 HP per second.)

Moreover, the skill of Xayne increases the damage of the users to gloo walls and shields by a massive 100%. The duration of this is 10 seconds, and the ability has a cooldown of 100 seconds.

Additional health could be a turning point for the users while rushing, helping them decimate their foes.

4) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's ability releases a sonic wave which deals damage to five gloo walls within 100 meters when activated. Deploying gloo walls will also result in HP recovery starting at 9 points. A cooldown of 40 seconds is present in this skill.

This comes to great use as they can destroy the enemies' cover (gloo walls) as they rush on to them.

5) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)\

Ability: Camouflage

During Wukong's ability, players can become a bush for 15 seconds, but it stops when they attack them. The skill has a cooldown of 200 seconds. It should be noted that taking down an opponent resets the cooldown, enabling users to use it again.

This transformation can be optimally used by the players in close combat in the later stages of the matches.

Others like Jota and Jai, who have passive abilities, have incredible influence in rush gameplay. Their skills are overshadowed by those listed above; however, players can add them into the character combinations.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

