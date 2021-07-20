5 best Free Fire characters that are as good as Chrono after D-Bee’s addition

Free Fire characters have unique abilities that can be categorized into two broad categories - Active and Passive. While players must activate the former, the latter is permanently active.

Garena regularly adds new characters to the game, expanding the range of choices. The latest inclusion is D-bee.

Chrono, inspired by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, has been a top choice among players since his introduction due to his superb ability.

(Note: The list of characters provided below is based on the writer's preference. The abilities mentioned are at the highest level.).

Free Fire characters that can match Chrono

1) Alok

Alok character (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok, released at the end of 2019, is in the same league as Chrono. Since then, this character has continued to be one of the top choices among casual and competitive players.

His ability, Drop the Beat, increases the movement speed of players by 15%. It also creates an aura, and users within it will restore five health points every second for 10 seconds.

This ability enables players to gain HP without the use of medkits, and it can also be used to collect loot faster after landing.

2) K

K character (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

K is the in-game persona of the prominent American musician, songwriter, and DJ, KSHMR. He was announced back in September 2020.

Captain Booyah's ability is one of its kind, as it has two modes. The Jiu-jitsu mode increases the EP to HP conversion rate by 500% for allies within a 6m radius. The psychology mode replenishes 2 EP every 2 seconds, while the maximum EP is increased by 50.

The character can perform a function like Alok till the time they have enough EP. Combining it with Miguel and Ottero can further increase his effectiveness.

3) Skyler

Skyler character (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler was added to the game after a collaboration with music artist Son Tung M-TP. When this ability is activated, it launches a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within the 100m range.

Also, when players place gloo walls, it will result in HP recovery starting from 9 points. There is also a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Having a Skyler character in the squad can help in the last few circles. His ability can destroy the gloo walls, i.e., the cover for foes, enabling users to finish them off quickly.

4) Xayne

Xayne character (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne was added to Garena Free Fire after the OB27 update, which was released in April. Her ability is incredible for players who prefer playing aggressively on the battlefield and wish to rush onto foes.

Gamers receive 80 HP temporarily decaying over time (8 HP per second), and there’s 100% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. The effect lasts for 10 seconds, and there’s a cooldown of 100 seconds.

5) Wukong

Wukong character (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

After Wukong’s ability was reworked in the Free Fire OB27 update, it has become one widely used active character. When players use it, they transform into a bush for 300 seconds.

This skill will stop when they attack opponents. There is a 300-second cooldown on this transformation. However, when users take down a foe, the cooldown resets, making the ability available once again.

This character can be used by gamers in close-range encounters with ease to decimate their foes.

