How to get Golden Sunrise Bundle from Fantasy Hacker Store in Free Fire

Bundles are some of the most sought-after cosmetic items in Free Fire. The aim of these is to enhance the visual appeal of the characters. Garena regularly adds new bundles to its store, magic cube redemption, and even events.

The Golden Sunrise Bundle was recently added to the Fantasy Hacker Store. The grand prize can only be acquired by spending diamonds.

Obtaining Golden Sunrise Bundle in Free Fire

There are two types of spins available in the Fantasy Hacker Store (Image via Free Fire)

Fantasy Hacker Store started on July 19th, 2021, and will run until July 25th, 2021. The event includes several rewards, including the exclusive Golden Sunrise Bundle. First, users must select one of the two items from every set. The list is provided below:

Users have to select one item from each rewards set (Image via Free Fire)

Rewards 1

Golden Sunrise Bundle

Groza Pharaoh’s Wing

Rewards 2

Luqeta

Wiggle Walk emote

Rewards 3

Mechanical Wings

Goddess of War surfboard

Rewards 4

5x Dragon Fang (M1014)

5x Venomous Fang (MP40)

Rewards 5

Wasteland M1014 Box

Wilderness Hunter Box

Rewards 6

Scan Playcard (3d)

Bounty Token Playcard (3d)

The selected items will go to the purple prize pool, while the remaining ones will be added to the yellow one. Then users will have to make one of the two spins to draw rewards at random. Once an item is drawn, it will be greyed out and will not be repeated. Hence, the cost of every subsequent draw increases.

Event rules (Image via Free Fire)

The cost of the purple spin is lower than the other one, and users will obtain items from the purple prize pool. In the meantime, the cost of purple + yellow spin is comparatively higher, and players will obtain a set of rewards from both pools.

If users select the purple spin, the total cost of obtaining six items is 874 diamonds. In order to obtain all the 12 items, players will have to make purple + yellow spins that will set them back by a total of 1214 diamonds.

Steps to access the events and make the spins

Step 1: You need to open the events section and select the Fantasy Hacker Store. Then you need to press the go to button to visit the event’s interface.

Step 2: Then, you will be prompted to select six items.

Click the confirm button to proceed (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After you have selected the items, click the enter button. A dialog box will appear, asking you to confirm the selection.

Step 4: Once you click the okay button, you will have to make the desired spins.

